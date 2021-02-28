Highway shut down in Cherokee County as multiple agencies search for suspects by land, air

The sheriff's office said the suspects are believed to be wanted in Bullock and Barbour counties in Alabama and may have fired at deputies.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies and state agents have shut down a Cherokee County highway as they search for suspects they believe may be wanted out of Alabama.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office announced around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday that it had closed down Highway 5 from Howell Bridge Road to East Cherokee Drive as deputies and other law enforcement officers were searching for wanted suspects.

Sheriff's Office Lt. J. Howard Baker later confirmed to 11Alive that deputies had attempted to pull over a vehicle they believed was wanted out of Alabama, but the driver didn't stop and got out at 137 Leo Taylor Lane - the address of LAT Apparell - near the city of Ball Ground.

Baker said the suspects then ran into the woods and may have also fired at deputies at some point. Georgia State Patrol troopers and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents have since joined the search and at least one helicopter is being used to help find the suspects.

The suspects are believed to be wanted out of Bullock and Barbour counties in Alabama. The sheriff's office, however, has not identified the suspects or what crimes they were accused of committing before running from the traffic stop.