Deputies capture fugitive work-release escapee from Gwinnett County, sheriff says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County deputies captured a work-release escapee from Gwinnett County on Tuesday, according to Sheriff Victor Hill.

Hill said it all started when the deputies spotted a newer-model Jaguar on Flat Shoals Road.

He said they were already looking for a vehicle matching that description when they found the registered owner, identified as Eric Harris, had a felony escape warrant from Gwinnett County, dated Nov. 30, 2018.

In addition, Hill said, Harris also had a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

When deputies tried to pull the Jaguar over - with one unit pulling in front of it to box it in, Hill said - the Jaguar sped off and turned on to Georgia 314, headed toward Godby Road.

Hill said that's where Harris lost control at the dead-end of Georgia 314 and crashed. He said Harris then got out of the vehicle and ran off.

According to Hill, K-9 Officer Tir was able to apprehend Harris after a brief foot chase.

After he was captured, Hill said, deputies said they found several credit cards with different names on them, drugs, and a firearm in the Jaguar.