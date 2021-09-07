Man shot and killed while trying to buy gun in Clayton County

The Clayton County Police Department said it happened Friday night.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot and killed while trying to buy a gun in Clayton County on Friday night, police said.

The incident happened on the 8000 block of Tara Boulevard around 6 p.m., the Clayton County Police Department said.

The department said officers responded to a person shot call at that location and "learned the male victim was shot after completing a firearm transaction with an unidentified suspect."

There were no further details on the nature of the transaction between the two individuals.