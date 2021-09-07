Man shot and killed while trying to buy gun in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot and killed while trying to buy a gun in Clayton County on Friday night, police said.
The incident happened on the 8000 block of Tara Boulevard around 6 p.m., the Clayton County Police Department said.
The department said officers responded to a person shot call at that location and "learned the male victim was shot after completing a firearm transaction with an unidentified suspect."
There were no further details on the nature of the transaction between the two individuals.
Police said the victim died at the hospital. No identifying information about the man has been provided.