Teen shoots K9 officer dead in Clayton County, police say

Clayton County Police Department said it assisted the Jonesboro Police Department locate a 17-year-old who had fled on foot.

JONESBORO, Ga. — A shooting in Clayton County near Tara Boulevard left a K9 officer dead on Saturday morning, according to police.

Police were dispatched to block 8000 of Tara Blvd. around 1:46 a.m. They said the K9 officer was sent into the wood line where the suspect was last seen.

When the K9 officer found the suspect, officers said they verbally commanded him to surrender, but the teen began shooting at them. Clayton Police said its K9 officer was hit and taken to a local animal hospital for treatment and later died.

Warrants were issued for his arrest on the following charges: aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated cruelty to animals and destruction of government property.