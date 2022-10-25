Police find nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in Clayton County storage facility

ATLANTA — Police in Clayton County found nearly 200 pounds of marijuana inside a vehicle within a storage facility business.
Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Clark Howell Parkway after a silent alarm went off at the business. The department said police called in the Clayton County Narcotic Unit after discovering "illegal narcotics" at the facility.
When officers got a search warrant, they found 190.5 pounds of marijuana inside a 14-seat Mercedes Benz van.
The department has not said where the drugs came from initially and have not said if anyone at the facility was arrested.