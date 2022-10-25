x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police find nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in Clayton County storage facility

Officers were in for a surprise when responding to a silent alarm call on Clark Howell Parkway.

More Videos

ATLANTA — Police in Clayton County found nearly 200 pounds of marijuana inside a vehicle within a storage facility business.

Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Clark Howell Parkway after a silent alarm went off at the business. The department said police called in the Clayton County Narcotic Unit after discovering "illegal narcotics" at the facility. 

Media Advisory - Almost 200 lbs. of Marijuana Located in Storage Facility On October 20, 2022, Clayton County Narcotic...

Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Tuesday, October 25, 2022

When officers got a search warrant, they found 190.5 pounds of marijuana inside a 14-seat Mercedes Benz van. 

The department has not said where the drugs came from initially and have not said if anyone at the facility was arrested. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out