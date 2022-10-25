Police find nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in Clayton County storage facility

Officers were in for a surprise when responding to a silent alarm call on Clark Howell Parkway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Police in Clayton County found nearly 200 pounds of marijuana inside a vehicle within a storage facility business.

Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Clark Howell Parkway after a silent alarm went off at the business. The department said police called in the Clayton County Narcotic Unit after discovering "illegal narcotics" at the facility.

Media Advisory - Almost 200 lbs. of Marijuana Located in Storage Facility On October 20, 2022, Clayton County Narcotic... Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Tuesday, October 25, 2022

When officers got a search warrant, they found 190.5 pounds of marijuana inside a 14-seat Mercedes Benz van.