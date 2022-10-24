Man charged with homicide by vehicle in fatal Clayton County crash, police say

Police said the victim who died had been hit and knocked over a median wall on to the emergency lane of I-75 North.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested and faces several charges, including homicide by vehicle and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, in a September Clayton County crash that left one person dead and one in critical condition.

Clayton County Police said Monday that arrest warrants were obtained for Derrick Lamar Lundy on Oct. 14 and that he was taken into custody a week later on Oct. 21.

His additional charges in the crash include driving with a suspended/revoked license, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and following too closely.

Police said that in the early morning of Sunday, Sept. 18, Lundy was driving on I-75 South near Bobwhite Trail when he approached a crash scene.

One person had crashed near Tara Boulevard, police said, and "several citizens stopped to aid the driver of that crash."

As Lundy approached that scene, according to police, he "swerved across the interstate and hit three cars parked in the emergency lane and two drivers who were out of their vehicles."

Police said Lundy then "exited his vehicle, briefly spoke to another drive, and fled the scene."