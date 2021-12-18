This Georgia county is increasing its law enforcement presence at area malls ahead of the holidays

The sheriff's office said deputies are not aware of any threats, and they are just looking to keep the malls safe.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — For the next two weeks, the Cobb County Sheriff's office will increase law enforcement presence at area malls.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office, Uniform Patrol and the Fugitive Apprehension and Support Team will be conducting routine patrols in those busy shopping areas starting Monday, Dec. 13 through Dec. 31.

"We know the holiday season can be a stressful time," Sheriff Craig Owens wrote in the statement. "This increase in patrol is meant to ease shoppers' minds as they complete their last minute holiday tasks."

The sheriff's office said the agency is not aware of any threats, and officials are just looking to keep the area safe during the holidays.

Officials are encouraging shoppers to continue practicing safe habits while they are out.