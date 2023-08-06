2 teens arrested after 33-year-old man found shot, dead inside truck at Conyers hotel

Police found the body of 33-year-old Dontavious Hardeman inside his truck on Sunday outside the Intown Suites on Northlake Drive.

Conyers Police announced two teens are in custody in connection with a shooting where a man was found dead inside his truck outside a Conyers hotel.

The department announced the arrest on it's Facebook page.

Around 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to Intown Suites at 1125 Northlake Drive for a suspicious vehicle. When they got there, they found 33-year-old Dontavious Hardeman, of Newton County, dead inside his truck with several gunshot wounds.

Police said they arrested Quintavious Morgan, 17, at a DeKalb County apartment complex on Tuesday. A 15-year-old boy, who was not named, was turned into the police department by his parents on Monday.

Police said the photos of the persons of interest released after the shooting were the two teens arrested. Morgan is being charged with murder. He is currently being held at the Rockdale County Jail. The 15-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention center.

"We send our deepest condolences to Mr. Hardeman's family as they mourn his loss," the police department said in it's Facebook post Thursday.

Police also added although they made two arrests, they are still looking for more information.

Officials are asking the public if anyone has any information about the case to contact Criminal Investigations Division at 770-929-4203.Those who would like to remain anonymous can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or submitting an online tip here.