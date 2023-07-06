48-year-old man killed after DUI driver allegedly causes head-on crash, deputies say

Deputies said it happened on Parks Road west of Burrus Mill Road just around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday night.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family is mourning the loss of a loved one after an alleged DUI driver took their life in a head-on crash in Forsyth County Wednesday evening, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said it happened on Parks Road west of Burrus Mill Road just around 6:45 p.m.

A 24-year-old woman was traveling west in her red truck when she drove into the eastbound lane killing Salvador Cervantes Bernal, 48.

The woman was taken to a local hospital.

After an investigation, deputies said they found that she was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

Warrants for the woman were obtained for first degree vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, failure to maintain lane and failure to maintain insurance.

Authorities added that once the 24-year-old is released from the hospital, deputies will take her into custody.

