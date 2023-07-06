x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man with outstanding warrants after barricading himself into Barrow County home: Deputies

The man had several warrants out for his arrest in three separate counties.
Credit: Barrow County Sheriff's Office
Barrow County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested in Barrow County Wednesday after he barricaded himself inside a home for hours, deputies said.

The man was wanted on aggravated assault and battery (family violence) charges out of Walton County, according to deputies. He was also wanted for two felonies and four misdemeanors out of Gwinnett County.

The man was taken into custody without incident at a home along Angie Way in Bethlehem in the Horizon Pointe neighborhood. He was additionally wanted on several charges in Barrow County that deputies did not specify.

Barrow County Sheriff's Office thanked the neighbors of the Horizon Pointe neighborhood for remaining patient with the deputies as they ended the standoff peacefully.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Man shot near Five Points MARTA station

Before You Leave, Check This Out