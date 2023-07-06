Man with outstanding warrants after barricading himself into Barrow County home: Deputies

The man had several warrants out for his arrest in three separate counties.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested in Barrow County Wednesday after he barricaded himself inside a home for hours, deputies said.

The man was wanted on aggravated assault and battery (family violence) charges out of Walton County, according to deputies. He was also wanted for two felonies and four misdemeanors out of Gwinnett County.

The man was taken into custody without incident at a home along Angie Way in Bethlehem in the Horizon Pointe neighborhood. He was additionally wanted on several charges in Barrow County that deputies did not specify.