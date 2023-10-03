Deadly shooting in Canton prompts lockdowns at 4 Cherokee County schools, deputies say

It all happened after an attempted murder-suicide that killed one man and left another critically injured.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead and another man is injured in an attempted murder-suicide in Canton that sparked a lockdown at four Cherokee County schools Tuesday morning, deputies said.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office deputies responded just before 11:30 a.m. to Butterworth Road in Canton to a call of a person shot. When deputies got there, they said they found a man in the driveway who was dead. They searched the area and later found a second man who had also been shot and was critically injured.

Deputies said the second man was suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head after he allegedly shot and killed the victim, who deputies said were related to each other.

In the meantime, four Cherokee County schools were placed under a Code Yellow lockdown. The schools under lockdown were ACTIVE Academies, Freedom Middle School, Knox Elementary School STEM Academy and Liberty Elementary School.

A Code Yellow is a situation that "presents no immediate danger to students, staff or others, but there is a situation in the immediate vicinity of a school." All doors were locked and no students were allowed outside, unless they were checked out.

The schools are no longer under lockdown, according to officials.

The suspect was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Attempted murder-suicide put several schools on lockdown in Cherokee Co. @CherokeeSO said just before 11:30am deputies were responded to shooting on Butterworth Road in Canton. They found one male dead, another shot in the head. Suspect is at hospital. 🔗 https://t.co/0upW2Smf2x pic.twitter.com/6V7BCywWpx — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) October 3, 2023