Man shoots, kills woman trying to flee him in DeKalb County domestic incident, police say

The DeKalb County Police Department said it happened on Wednesday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police said on Thursday that a man was arrested after shooting and killing a woman who was trying to flee from him in a domestic incident the day prior.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, it happened when the suspect "had forcefully removed the victim and their child from the location."

"While attempting to flee, the suspect fatally shot the victim. The suspect then surrendered to the police," the department said.

Police did not detail the relationship between the suspect and the woman. They identified the victim as 21-year-old Mi'Ckeya Montgomery, and said the child was "recovered and taken to an area hospital for minor injuries."

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Taco Nash.