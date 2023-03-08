Violent crime numbers are dropping in metro Atlanta, but August is still a deadly month for residents. Here's why

The metro has seen a 24% decrease in violent crime year to date; however, homicides are still expected to be deadly in August.

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta residents are just three days into the most violent month of the year, according to Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

“For the last three years it’s been the deadliest around homicides,” said Schierbaum.

The metro has seen a 24% decrease in violent crime year to date; however, homicides are still expected to be deadly in August.

Schierbaum stated that the cause of these deadly conflicts differs from every other month because of domestic violence cases.

The chief admitted to not knowing why August is such a violent month, but police are aware of why violence is often deadly.

“We don’t know, school starts back in August, I don’t know if it’s the hottest month of the year,” said Schierbaum.

In August 2020, there were 20 homicides in Atlanta. In August 2021, there were 26 and in August 2022 that number climbed its way down to 23.

“We see a change in August. The other 11 months of the year, escalating dispute is the number one reason a person loses their life but in August it’s domestic violence,” said Schierbaum.

So far this year, there have been 1,198 domestic violence cases in Atlanta.

Domestic Violence Unit Commander, Lt. Lascelles Simpson, said prevention is key.

“We don’t have control over these situations because they happen inside people’s homes but what we’re trying to do as a department is to help these folks to prevent them from becoming victims,” said Simpson.

APD has tools like protective orders and the Atlanta Victims Assistance Program to help domestic violence victims.

Schierbaum said it’s takes someone stepping forward to make it stop.

“We cannot as a police department be present in every living room in those heated moments when domestic violence suddenly rears its head,” said Schierbaum.

APD said one issue they run into is that victims of domestic violence rarely come forward or call 911.