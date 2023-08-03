Clayton County Police: Avoid shooting investigation scene in Jonesboro

This is a developing story.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police Department officers are investigating a shooting in Jonesboro Thursday afternoon and are asking people to avoid the area.

Police said the scene unfolded around 1 p.m. Officers were called to the 6300 block of Old Dixie Highway where they found a person shot in what appears to be an apartment complex. The person is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital, police said.

"Please avoid the area and report any suspicious activity or person near this location," the department said. "Detectives are still gathering facts and information."

Investigators did not share any suspect information.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.