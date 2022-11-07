New details in Douglas County homicide reveal wanted suspect was out on bond

Deputies received a call on Nov. 4 after 9 p.m. to respond to a residence in Lithia Springs.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the victim in Friday night’s homicide died from blunt force trauma. Authorities said Kaleshia Lyons suffered from injuries to her face.

Sheriff Tim Pounds said Harold Dakers is accused of killing Lyons. Sheriff Pounds said the two were exes. Deputies received a call on Nov. 4 after 9 p.m. to respond to a residence in Lithia Springs. When they arrived, they found the victim dead.

Friday’s homicide comes four months after Dackers was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting Lyons at his apartment in Villa Rica. A neighbor told 11Alive Dackers lives at the apartment with his mother.

Villa Rica Police said on June 19, their officers were notified of an incident that occurred at Hampton Court Apartments on Industrial Boulevard. During the investigation, Detective Weingarten was able to determine that the victim had been choked to the point of unconsciousness while the suspect -- 34-year-old Dackers -- was demanding the passcodes for her phone. The suspect then forced himself on the victim before he allowed her to leave, authorities said.

Dakers was arrested and charged with rape and aggravated assault. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected. He was later charged with false imprisonment and theft by taking. He was later released on bond.

The Coweta County District Attorney’s Office said their team opposed bond and argued against it. The DA's office said once they knew bond would be granted by the judge, they asked for Dackers to wear an ankle monitor. The judge did not require any electronic monitoring of Dackers. The District Attorney’s Office said the victim, who has now been identified as Lyons, wrote a letter that was presented by Dackers' defense team, stating she didn’t oppose the judge giving Dackers bond.

As of Monday night, the manhunt for Dackers continued in Douglas County. There have been several sightings of him in an SUV.