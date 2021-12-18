'It looked like a NASCAR pit crew out here' | Dozens of cars vandalized in Midtown

Residents in a Midtown neighborhood said they woke up to their tires slashed Friday morning.

ATLANTA — The weekend started off rough for dozens of residents in a Midtown neighborhood, after police said someone went on a vandalism spree slashing tires of homeowners' vehicles.

Jason Handsford said his car was one of about 50 vehicles vandalized.

"People changing their tires all and up down this street for like two blocks. It looked like a NASCAR pit crew out here," Handsford said.

Another neighbor said she caught the culprit on her nest doorbell camera Thursday night around 9 p.m. In the video, a person is seen bending down next to vehicles' tires while walking down the street.

"The guy didn’t seem to have a care in the world. Very slowly, very methodically, going to one car after another," said resident, Seth Persily.

Atlanta Police said they were called out to Myrtle Street Friday morning around 8 a.m. following the overnight attack. They have not confirmed whether they are looking into the Nest video as apart of their investigation, but did confirm that the suspect was seen using a sharp object to puncture the tires.

Neighbors said nothing like this has ever happened in that area before.

"I’ve been here a little over a year. This is the first time I’ve had any issues,” said Handsford.

Atlanta Police have not released any information on leads or suspects, but are asking anyone who may have seen what happened to contact them.