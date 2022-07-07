Man killed in 'alleged drug deal,' Douglasville police searching for 3 involved

Angel Felix was shot Wednesday night, officers said during a drug deal.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is from previous reporting on the case.

Police in Douglasville have made two arrests in an "alleged drug deal," that ended in a fatal shooting outside a shopping center on Wednesday. They said they are also looking for three more suspects.

Douglasville Police Department said they arrested two people in their 20s and have issued warrants for three others believed to be involved in the death of Angel Felix. Officers said their names are Abel Santiago, Ovicel Santiago and Victor Maldonado but did not add any details about their age or appearance.

Janaya Campbell, who is 29 years old, is in custody at the Calhoun County Jail and 26-year-old Ismael Gomez, is in custody at the Dougherty County Jail, both face one count of aggravated assault and one count of murder, the department said. More charges could be added later.

“We at the Douglasville Police Department take extra steps to keep our citizens informed about crime trends, along with measures that we take to try to prevent crimes here,” Douglasville Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks said.

The 21-year-old man was shot on Wednesday during an "alleged drug deal," according to police, they were near the Mcdonald's parking lot by the Douglas Commons Shopping Center.

"A large amount of suspected narcotics and cash" was also found in the area, authorities said, and that at least two people ran from the area, and one may have suffered a gunshot wound.

Felix was from Arizona, the department said, visiting family in Edison when he traveled in a silver Toyota Camry with three other suspects to Douglasville, "allegedly to make a drug sale."

A "bullet-ridden vehicle" was found in south Georgia, police said on Friday.