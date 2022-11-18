17 arrested for trafficking drugs, guns in Spalding County, deputies say

Investigators stated that they tied the organization to a metro Atlanta area responsible for finding significant amounts of meth coming into Griffin.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A massive drug and gun raid led to the arrest of a whopping 17 people in Spalding County Friday, deputies said.

Spalding County Sheriff's Office worked in hand with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in a bust that confiscated a total of 10.9 pounds of meth, 21 guns, roughly 250 prescription pills, two pounds of marijuana, 20 ounces of GHB and "small amounts" of THC, according to a statement. Additionally, four cars and over $17,000 were also seized.

The arrests come after the sheriff's office special operations and S.T.I.N.G. units worked with the GBI Gang Task Force and DEA to investigate a large operation of trafficked drugs in violation of the Georgia Rico Act, authorities said.

Investigators stated that they tied the organization to a metro Atlanta area responsible for finding significant amounts of meth coming into Griffin and Spalding County. That's where the GBI's assistance became beneficial for the sheriff's office.