17 arrested for trafficking drugs, guns in Spalding County, deputies say

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A massive drug and gun raid led to the arrest of a whopping 17 people in Spalding County Friday, deputies said.
Spalding County Sheriff's Office worked in hand with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in a bust that confiscated a total of 10.9 pounds of meth, 21 guns, roughly 250 prescription pills, two pounds of marijuana, 20 ounces of GHB and "small amounts" of THC, according to a statement. Additionally, four cars and over $17,000 were also seized.
The arrests come after the sheriff's office special operations and S.T.I.N.G. units worked with the GBI Gang Task Force and DEA to investigate a large operation of trafficked drugs in violation of the Georgia Rico Act, authorities said.
Investigators stated that they tied the organization to a metro Atlanta area responsible for finding significant amounts of meth coming into Griffin and Spalding County. That's where the GBI's assistance became beneficial for the sheriff's office.
"We take pride in our ability to work cooperatively with local, state and federal agencies during investigations," the sheriff's office said. "In this case, there were a lot of moving parts over a broad area that led to these arrests, seizures, and the end to this organization."