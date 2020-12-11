East Point Police looking for persons of interest in shooting death of 11-year-old

The 11-year-old boy was killed during a drive-by shooting last Friday night, police said.

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police detectives said they are looking for two men that they have identified as "persons of interest" in connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy who died in a drive-by shooting last Friday night.

According to a release on Thursday morning from Capt. Allyn Glover, detectives are looking for 23-year-old Antonius Montanez Aziz and 32-year-old Jeremiah Taylor.

Glover said the two men possibly possess information about the shooting that may help detectives to bring closure.

East Point officers initially responded to a home in the 1200 block of Bell Avenue on Friday at about 11 p.m., after receiving reports of a person shot, Glover said.

When they arrived, officers discovered the young boy, later identified by family members as Ty'Rell Sims, suffering from gunshot wounds, Glover said.

Glover told 11Alive that Ty'Rell and a friend were walking across Bell Street when a black, late-model sedan pulled up slowly, and someone inside opened fire.

According to Glover, young Ty'Rell was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta for treatment, where he died.

The East Point Criminal Investigations Division had immediately started an investigation of the events related to the shooting, Glover said.

"It was so fast - I didn't expect to do this, I didn't, I didn't expect to bury my baby, period," Ty'Rell's mom, Cathy Smith, told 11Alive on Tuesday.

"This appears to be a beef that may have been going on the same day," Glover said. "We've got some people we're trying to talk to - we're not releasing that yet, but as soon as we get to talk to them, hopefully, that will give us more answers."

A GoFundMe account was set up by Tyrell's mother to help with funeral expenses.

"To the world, Ty is another tragedy. But to us he is our baby and we are demanding justice," the GoFundMe page says. "Ty was a kid that put others before him. Ty loved the simple things in life and now his life has been taken."