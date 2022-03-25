Man injures family member in shooting, then dies by suicide at DeKalb hotel: Police

Police said they had limited information, but the shooting happened at the DoubleTree hotel in DeKalb County.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police Department is investigating a shooting at a DoubleTree Hotel where one person died and another person was injured.

It happened at the hotel located in the 4100 block of Lavista Rd. A man shot his family member, police said, and then died by suicide. The victim, DeKalb Police said, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

11Alive sent a crew to the scene. One of the windows along a second floor appears to be shattered. Photos show police cars in the parking lot.

There is no information about the events leading up to the shooting, and police said the investigation is active. They have not released the names of anyone involved, and DeKalb Police did not say if others were around with the shooting occurred.

