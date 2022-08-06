Grand jury indicts man accused of killing teen by Anderson Park pool

Jakari Dillard, 17, was shot and killed in northwest Atlanta last summer.

ATLANTA — The suspect accused of killing a teenager at Anderson Park last year has now been indicted for murder.

Court records show Fernando Leanthony Felton has been formally charged in connection to the death of 17-year-old Jakari Dillard. According to the indictment, Felton "did unlawfully and with malice aforethought, cause the death of Jakari Dillard, a human being, by shooting him with a firearm."

A grand jury determined Felton should face murder, felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime charges.

Felton was 19 years old when he was taken into custody on March 10. He is accused of shooting and killing Dillard last summer.

Atlanta Police Department officers were called to the Anderson Park pool in the northwest part of the city on July 24, 2021, where they found Dillard suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was rushed to the hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.