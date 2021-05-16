Four people shot in Atlanta's English Avenue neighborhood

ATLANTA — Four people were shot early Sunday morning in an incident in Atlanta's English Avenue neighborhood.
Atlanta Police said three men shot in a silver car were taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition.
The fourth victim, a woman, was shot in the back. Police said she had not been with the other victims, and was taken to Grady by an Uber driver. There was no word on her condition.
The incident occurred on Julian Street. Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.