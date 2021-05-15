Three shot in busy Buckhead shopping, residential area after pool party dispute

This is a developing story

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in Buckhead that injured three people on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of 2525 Piedmont Road around 7:25 p.m. The address is in a heavy commercial and residential district along Piedmont Road between Sidney Marcus Boulevard and Morosgo Drive.

According to initial reports, police believe the shooting happened after a dispute involving a large group at a nearby pool party. Police said the dispute escalated into the lobby and then outside of an apartment complex at the location and eventually resulted in the shooting.

Police later said that one of the victims was a customer of the nearby Home Depot.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the dispute but said that the three victims involved, all men, were "alert, conscious and breathing" when taken to an area hospital for treatment.

As for the pool party itself, police said it was advertised on social media.