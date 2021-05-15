DeKalb Police search for missing teen girl who got into 'unknown sedan'

Police said 13-year-old Hannah Hollman was last seen in the 2300 block of Charleston Pointe.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing teenager who went missing on Saturday.

In a social media post, the department said it was looking for 13-year-old Hannah Hollman who was reported as a runaway. Police said she was last seen in the 2300 block of Charleston Pointe - and Atlanta address on DeKalb's westside.

Authorities described Hollman as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen getting into an unknown sedan.