DeKalb Police search for missing teen girl who got into 'unknown sedan'

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing teenager who went missing on Saturday.
In a social media post, the department said it was looking for 13-year-old Hannah Hollman who was reported as a runaway. Police said she was last seen in the 2300 block of Charleston Pointe - and Atlanta address on DeKalb's westside.
Authorities described Hollman as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen getting into an unknown sedan.
Anyone who knows where Hollman is has been asked to call 911 or the DeKalb Police Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.