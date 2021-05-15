One seriously injured after attempted carjacking, shooting in south Atlanta

According to a spokesperson for the department, officers arrived in the 2900 block of River Ridge Drive to reports a person had been shot.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say one man has been seriously injured after a shooting that followed an attempt to take his car on Saturday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the department, officers arrived in the 2900 block of River Ridge Drive to reports a person had been shot. They soon found a male victim who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in what police said was serious condition.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police said they believe the victim was shot during an attempted carjacking. Police said the suspect, a male, may have been someone the victim was familiar with.