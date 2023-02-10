17-year-old arrested, charged with attempted murder in connection to Gainesville shooting

The incident occurred Jan. 9 at the Shades Valley Apartments.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police said Thursday they had arrested a 17-year-old and charged him with attempted murder in connection to an early January shooting that left a man critically injured.

The incident occurred Jan. 9 at the Shades Valley Apartments. A man was found shot outside at the complex and taken to a hospital.

Thursday, the Gainesville Police Department said a 17-year-old had been arrested for shooting the victim "multiple times" and was facing the following charges: Armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal attempt to commit murder and possession of a firearm to commit murder.