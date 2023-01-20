1 shot, injured at gas station in DeKalb County: police

This all happened at a Shell on Flat Shoals Road.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person has been shot and injured at a gas station in DeKalb County on Friday, according to DeKalb Police.

This all happened at a Shell in the 3600 block of Flat Shoals Road.

At this time, there is no word on a suspect.

11Alive is working to send a crew to the scene. Police officers are still gathering information about what happened.

Video from an 11Alive source shows caution tape surrounding the gas station, along with multiple police vehicles and an ambulance on scene.