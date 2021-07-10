Dashcam video shows car rolling into lake after Forsyth deputies chase fleeing driver

They said deputies were conducting a traffic stop when the driver sped off.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A teen driver speeding along GA 400 took Forsyth County deputies on a chase over the weekend, they said. The pursuit, which was captured on dashcam video, shows the teen driving recklessly. The car eventually landed in the bottom of a lake.

The sheriff's office said on Oct. 2, an 18-year-old was behind the wheel of a car that was going 90 mph. They said deputies conducted a traffic stop when he sped off in the vehicle.

The chase went down the highway and reached speeds between 110 and 130 mph, they said.

The video released is just over four minutes long. The highway was mostly empty as the deputy speeds behind the fleeing car.

"Ninety-five miles per hour in a 65," the deputy, who can be heard in the video, said.

During the chase, the driver changed lanes multiple times and even ran a red light. At one point, the video shows the car on the wrong side of the road.

The chase continues and deputies said the driver exited at the Bald Ridge Marina. The video shows the driver running through what appears to be a barrier gate arm.

"He broke through the barrier," the deputy said in the video.

Next, the deputy radios in that "they're out on foot." You see someone is still near the car as it is moving, reaching in a door. The person stops and the deputies move in -- but the car is still moving too.

The car rolls straight forward, clips another vehicle, and then lands in the lake and sinks to the bottom.

"One occupant was apprehended immediately while the others fled," deputies said in the Facebook post. They used a K-9 and found the others hiding shortly after under the deck at the marina office.

"The car had to be towed out of the lake, and deputies learned it didn't belong to the occupants but was borrowed from a friend," they said.