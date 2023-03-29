Why police are not investigating alleged assault of Glynn County teen as hazing

The Interim Glynn County Police Chief emphasized this case is not being investigated as hazing.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is sharing new details about the case involving Trenton Lehkramp and is working to clarify the misinformation circulating on social media.

On Mar. 21, the 19-year-old was dropped off at Southeast Georgia Medical Center, in St. Simon barely breathing and with an alcohol level nearly six times the legal limit, according to a police report. He was bruised, unresponsive, wearing urine-soaked clothes and had to be sedated and put on a ventilator, officers said. Police said medical staff has to treat him for "high levels" of controlled substances as well.

Police started investigating this case as an assault. At a news conference Wednesday, Interim Police Chief O'Neal Jackson said investigators have now identified several juveniles as being involved.

Watch the full update below:

After more than a week, no one has been arrested or is facing charges in this case as of yet. Jackson says police, the GBI, and the FBI are working on it. Then, investigators will turn it over to the Glynn County District Attorney.

"This incident may not have even been reported if the victim didn't end up in the hospital, which is really sad," Jackson said.

Why it is not considered a hazing case

Jackson said the teens have been identified from the videos and photos circulating online showing Lehrkamp being hosed down and another with feces on his lap and spray paint on his body. Due to the graphic nature, 11Alive has decided to crop him out and blur the faces of the minors in the video above.

"The water hose incident, I believe there were 11 juveniles. In the second incident, there were nine juveniles," Jackson said, "Obviously, Some of them were duplicates or some of the individuals are in both incidents."

The teen's loved ones say this is a case of hazing, but Jackson explained Lehrkamp's case does not meet the Georgia statute for hazing.

"Because it doesn't involve a public school event or an organization that's related to a school. Our victim was an adult," Jackson said. "The other individuals that are involved, in this thing, are juveniles. So, it would not rise to that definition."

Jackson said there is surveillance video of the 19-year-old being brought to the hospital. Investigators interviewed him there and plan to interview him again.

Jackson adds police are not only looking into the minors but also the parents and any adults that may have been home where the incidents took place.

"We're also looking into where the alcohol was obtained from as well as any type of narcotic," Jackson said.

Jackson emphasized his officers are working tirelessly and that the family is cooperating.

"If we could just make a case off of one single photo or one single video without getting any other type of evidence, then that would not be proper--that would not be a thorough investigation," Jackson said. "And in this investigation, we owe it to this victim and to his family to make sure we get it right."

There were also rumors of the teen having developmental disabilities or being neurodivergent. Jackson said at the time there is no information to confirm that.

The family says he is beginning the next steps of his care and to pray for him.