Man found dead after gun shots heard at town homes complex near Norcross

Gwinnett Police are investigating the incident as a murder.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating a murder after finding a man killed at a townhomes complex near Norcross.

Police were called by a resident of the complex who'd heard gunshots, Officer Kylie Boney with the department said. When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been killed.

Police do not yet have an identity of the victim, describing him only as an adult male. Investigators were working to determine a motive or any possible suspects, Boney said.

The incident took place on Oak Loch Trace off Steve Reynolds Blvd.

Detectives were interviewing residents to see if anyone heard or saw anything, including the person who made the call to police after hearing shots.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Gwinnett County Police.