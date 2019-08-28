HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An employee at a Hall County bar is charged with invasion of privacy after authorities said he placed a phone inside one of the business' bathrooms.

Hall County Sheriff's arrested Micah John Slabiak, 42, Aug. 24 in connection to the incident.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the LandShark Bar and Grill around 4:45 p.m. and spoke to employees to said they found the phone in a ceiling vent of an employee bathroom. Employees removed the phone from the vent and found that it had been recording video. It was then that management determined the phone belonged to an employee.

Authorities said when management confronted Slabiak about the phone, he tried to run, but was detained by staff members until deputies arrived.

Hall County Sheriff's Office

According to the preliminary investigation, the phone had recorded video of two victims.

Slabiak, meanwhile, was arrested and booked into the Hall County Jail. He was released the following Monday on $9,200 bond.

The case remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

