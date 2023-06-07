Photos show men who reportedly used credit card skimmer in fraud scheme, police say

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Two men in Hapeville are wanted for fraud after police said they allegedly used a credit card skimmer to gain access to customers' accounts.
Surveillance photos show the suspects who repeatedly used the skimmer at the Delta Credit Union ATM on Virginia Avenue. Both men are seen wearing hats and the man closest to the camera wears glasses, photos show.
Police said the alleged fraud happened several times last month.
Authorities are asking those who might recognize these men to call the department at 404-768-7171.
