Live | Henry County authorities to provide update at hotel police scene

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a standoff Friday evening at a hotel along Mill Road, authorities said.
Sheriff's deputies and officers with the police department were seen outside of the Home2 Suites by Hilton. A witness shared photos of several law enforcement vehicles outside of the hotel.
Deputies are asking people to avoid the area. 11Alive has sent a crew to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
