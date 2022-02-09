Live | Henry County authorities to provide update at hotel police scene

Witnesses see Henry County authorities swarm Home2 Suites in McDonough.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a standoff Friday evening at a hotel along Mill Road, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies and officers with the police department were seen outside of the Home2 Suites by Hilton. A witness shared photos of several law enforcement vehicles outside of the hotel.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area. 11Alive has sent a crew to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.