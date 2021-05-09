Husband accused of murdering wife in Acworth

The incident occurred early Sunday.

ACWORTH, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed by her husband early Sunday in Acworth, police said.

The Acworth Police Department said it received a person shot call a little after 2:30 am. and responded to a home on Parke Brooke Drive.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Adrienne Rush, who died at Wellstar Kenneston hospital.

Her 34-year-old husband has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The husband is currently being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.