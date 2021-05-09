Husband accused of murdering wife in Acworth

ACWORTH, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed by her husband early Sunday in Acworth, police said.
The Acworth Police Department said it received a person shot call a little after 2:30 am. and responded to a home on Parke Brooke Drive.
The victim was identified as 32-year-old Adrienne Rush, who died at Wellstar Kenneston hospital.
Her 34-year-old husband has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The husband is currently being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
Acworth Police said detectives are currently working the case, and ask anyone who may have information about what happened to call 770-974-1232.