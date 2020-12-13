State trooper, 2 deputies injured in multi-county chase that yielded meth, stolen gun

It started with an attempted traffic stop on a motorcycle occupied by John Terrell Johnson and Tosha Kidd.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A chase that began in Monroe County and ended in Bibb County resulted in the discovery of three kilograms of methamphetamine and a stolen gun on Saturday night, authorities said.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper and two Monroe County sheriff's deputy were injured as a result of the chase that began at around 8:50 p.m. in Monroe County.

The sheriff's office said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle occupied by John Terrell Johnson and Tosha Kidd. The motorcycle did not stop and a chase began.

The chase continued through Monroe County into Bibb County where Georgia State Patrol and Monroe County Deputies attempted to "box" the motorcycle in, which resulted in a multiple vehicle accident, the sheriff's office said.

Both Johnson and Kidd will be charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony fleeing and attempting to allude, multiple traffic violations, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property-firearm. More charges may be pending.

The DEA has also been contacted because they said Johnson is out on bond for similar charges in Monroe County. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol may also charge the two.