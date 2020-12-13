Hall County mother faces murder charges, accused of killing her children with knife

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A mother in Hall County will soon be in jail for murder after she allegedly killed her two small children with a knife before attempting to harm herself, investigators say.
The sheriff's office reports that their deputies were called to a home on Crescent Drive around 2 p.m. on Friday to reports that a woman, later identified as 26-year-old Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez - had cut herself.
But when deputies arrived, they found the bodies of 5-year-old Mateo Miranda Jaramillo and 6-year-old Katherine Miranda Jaramillo and their mother badly injured.
Further investigation found that, sometime between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., Jaramillo-Hernandez allegedly killed her children with a knife before turning it on herself.
When she is released from the hospital, the mother will face two counts each of felony murder, malice murder, and aggravated assault.
Authorities have yet to publicly announce a motive in the crime but said the investigation is still ongoing.