Hall County mother faces murder charges, accused of killing her children with knife

The mother will face multiple charges including murder once she is treated for self-inflicted injuries.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A mother in Hall County will soon be in jail for murder after she allegedly killed her two small children with a knife before attempting to harm herself, investigators say.

The sheriff's office reports that their deputies were called to a home on Crescent Drive around 2 p.m. on Friday to reports that a woman, later identified as 26-year-old Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez - had cut herself.

But when deputies arrived, they found the bodies of 5-year-old Mateo Miranda Jaramillo and 6-year-old Katherine Miranda Jaramillo and their mother badly injured.

Further investigation found that, sometime between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., Jaramillo-Hernandez allegedly killed her children with a knife before turning it on herself.

When she is released from the hospital, the mother will face two counts each of felony murder, malice murder, and aggravated assault.