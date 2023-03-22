Fulton County detention officer arrested, charged for improper sexual conduct with inmate

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat announced the charges against 36-year-old Kawana Jenkins on Wednesday.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County detention officer has been terminated and arrested, and now faces more than a dozen charges, after being "accused of inappropriate behavior" with an inmate that was allegedly caught on video.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat announced the charges against 36-year-old Kawana Jenkins on Wednesday.

The charges include two counts of improper sexual contact by employee or agent, five counts of violation of oath by a public officer, two counts of reckless conduct, two counts of cruelty to inmates and one count of obtain/procure/give inmate prohibited item without authorization.

Jenkins' case is the second this year to result in a firing and arrest of a Fulton County detention officer. Sheriff Labat announced aggravated assault charges in February against Reynard Trotman for an attack on an inmate at the Fulton County Jail.

According to the sheriff, the incident with the male inmate "was videotaped in a contraband cellphone which was seized during a shakedown of the Fulton County Jail."

"Upon confirmation that Jenkins was the subject in the video, she was terminated and charged in relation to the crimes committed," a release by the sheriff's office said.