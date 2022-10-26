x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 hurt after shooting near KFC along Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, APD says

This is a developing story.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

ATLANTA — One person was hurt after a shooting near a Kentucky Fried Chicken fast-food restaurant along Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW Wednesday night, according to Atlanta Police. 

APD said one person was shot at the KFC at 23 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW. The location is not far from Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University. 

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, APD said. 

Atlanta Police are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Juror in Victor Hill offers insight on suspended Clayton County sheriff's trial

Before You Leave, Check This Out