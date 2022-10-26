1 hurt after shooting near KFC along Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, APD says

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — One person was hurt after a shooting near a Kentucky Fried Chicken fast-food restaurant along Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW Wednesday night, according to Atlanta Police.

APD said one person was shot at the KFC at 23 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW. The location is not far from Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, APD said.

Atlanta Police are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.