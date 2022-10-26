SWAT standoff underway after person shot at southwest Atlanta home, police say

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — A SWAT standoff is currently underway after a person was shot at a home in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood, authorities said.

Police were called to a home on the 1900-block of Shepherd Circle SW Wednesday night. The location is less than two miles from Tyler Perry Studios.

According to a neighbor in the area, Atlanta Police Department officers have been outside the house for roughly two hours. In addition to SWAT's arrival, negotiators are now on the scene to provide assistance with the ongoing situation, according to APD.

The neighbor said that they believe the suspected shooter is still inside the home.

11Alive has a crew at the scene and is working to provide more information as it becomes available.

