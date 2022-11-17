Shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza leaves teen dead, another in hospital, police say

Here is what we know.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy is dead and a 17-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting outside a Gwinnett County supermarket Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. at 745 Beaver Ruin Rd. in the parking lot of a shopping plaza that houses La Mexicana Supermarket in Lilburn. When they arrived, they found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound, authorities said.

After the girl was taken to the hospital, police learned that the boy had also been shot at the scene, but had driven away from the scene despite his injuries.

After investigators searched the area, they said they found the boy's car where he was dead inside along the 4400 block of Vernon Street. The victim was identified as 16-year-old Rodriguez Romero from Peachtree Corners.

The girl remains in the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Gwinnett County Police Detectives at 770-513-5300 or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.