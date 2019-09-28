DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A police officer's motto is to protect and serve. However, today, Lithonia Police Officer David Wilborn is in jail accused of rape.

Wilborn is expected to make his first court appearance on Saturday afternoon.

According to DeKalb Police, the alleged incident happened Thursday night.

Investigators said DeKalb Police responded to a pool on Park Drive in Lithonia.

The alleged victim is a 27-year-old woman. Police say they collected evidence and got victim and witness statements.

Then investigators interviewed Officer Wilborn, who was taken into custody afterward. He's charged with rape, aggravated assault and violation of oath of office.

RELATED: Lithonia officer arrested, charged with rape

According to Wilborn's personnel file, he previously worked for Atlanta Police.

While working for APD in 2007, he was accused of going to a sex store while on duty and asking the worker to have sex with him.

APD documents show Wilborn denied asking for sex. He was placed on administrative leave and resigned from the force in 2008.

MORE HEADLINES |

SWAT situation at DeKalb Family Dollar

Woman who drove wrong way for miles on I-85 before fatal NC wreck identified

Person shot in midtown Atlanta

Authorities identify victims in deadly Butts County wreck that followed pursuit