PINE LAKE, Ga. — DeKalb Police SWAT teams have been called out to a situation at a Family Dollar store, officials said.

It is located in the 4600 block of Rockbridge Road in Pine Lake.

An 11Alive photojournalist is en route and will provide additional details as they become available.

Return to 11Alive.com on this developing story.

MORE HEADLINES |

Person shot in midtown Atlanta

Florida nurse to spend next 25 years in prison for leading Jacksonville meth operation

Two cousins vanish from their home in Florida

4 dead, several injured in wreck following pursuit