Shooting near downtown Atlanta nightclub hosting All-Star party

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said they responded to the area around a nightclub in downtown Atlanta when they heard shots fired.

At around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to 201 Courtland Street, which is the location of Lyfe night club, where they advertised an All-Star weekend party.

It is not clear if the shooting occurred inside or outside of the club.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male who had been shot to the arm. He was stable, however, his exact condition was not known.

Police said officers were gathering information on what occurred and attempting to identify anyone involved.

The advertised event featured Atlanta rapper Mulatto. On Sunday, they are advertising an event featuring Gucci Mane.