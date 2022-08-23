Man faces felony murder charge after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death at their Hall County home: Sheriff

Investigators said 26-year-old Alexis Davis Roberson had been stabbed multiple times.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing felony murder charges after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death at their Hall County home, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

Investigators said "a mutual acquaintance" found the body of 26-year-old Alexis Davis Roberson around 10:30 a.m. Monday in a Gillsville home at the 3300 block of McDougal Road.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Roberson had been stabbed multiple times and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Roberson's body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.

Investigators initially identified Roberson's 45-year-old boyfriend, Rashon Otis Bacon, as a person of interest in connection to her murder. The sheriff's office said Bacon lived with Roberson but he wasn't at home at the time when deputies arrived.

Bacon was taken into custody for questioning and has since been charged with felony murder, according to the sheriff's office.

"At this time, investigators have not determined a motive for the murder," the sheriff's office said.

Bacon is currently in custody at the Hall County Jail with no bond.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.