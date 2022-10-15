Man arrested in connection to fatal northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department arrested a man on Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on the northwest side of the city.
According to police Earnest Beasley, 48, is facing several charges: felony murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
It happened on Friday; police said they were dispatched to 125 Victor Circle, where they found a 35-year-old man shot "multiple" times. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance but died.
The department did not release the victim's name nor say what the motive could be.
