Man arrested in connection to fatal northwest Atlanta shooting

APD said they arrested 48-year-old Earnest Beasley on Saturday in connection with the death.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department arrested a man on Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on the northwest side of the city.

According to police Earnest Beasley, 48, is facing several charges: felony murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

It happened on Friday; police said they were dispatched to 125 Victor Circle, where they found a 35-year-old man shot "multiple" times. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance but died.

The department did not release the victim's name nor say what the motive could be.