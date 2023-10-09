Man arrested after shooting, killing victim on ride back from Atlanta airport, Troup County sheriff says

The man is being charged with murder and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — On Monday, deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrived at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center after calls of a person shot.

There, they met with a LaGrange Police officer who told them a man had just died from a gunshot wound in the emergency department. He arrived in a vehicle that was parked in the ambulance bay. Deputies were also told about two other people who were also in the car.

Investigators said they noticed blood in the front passenger seat, and bullet holes in the seat and front window. Investigators spoke with the female driver and a man in the back seat, gaining a clearer understanding of what happened.

The man and woman traveled to Hartsfield Jackson Airport to pick up the deceased victim, 71-year-old Andrew Stankiewicz of Texas. Deputies added he was the husband of the driver.

During the ride on I-85, the man in the backseat, 29-year-old Jon Thomas Cloud, shot Stankiewicz in the back of the head, according to deputies.

They add that Cloud is being charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.