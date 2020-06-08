Man found shot dead in back of SUV, likely there for days, police say

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the back seat of a car Wednesday night.

Atlanta Police said they were called around 7:20 p.m. to respond to the 1800 block of Campbellton Road for reports of a "person injured."

When they got there, they found the man inside an SUV parked there.

At this time, police said it looks like the man had been shot and was there for several days before being discovered.

Right now, Atlanta Police Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding his death, but so far don't have leads on a possible suspect.