The incident happened outside a home on Jones Avenue.

ATLANTA — Homicide detectives are investigating Friday morning after a man was found shot and killed in northwest Atlanta.

The man, who has not yet been identified by police, was found shot to death just after 11 p.m. on Thursday night outside a home on Jones Avenue.

The Atlanta Police Department said they have a suspect and do not believe the shooting was random.