Officers said they found a man who was shot and unconscious at the park. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene, APD said.

ATLANTA, Georgia — The Atlanta Police Department (APD) said a man was shot and killed at a southeast Atlanta park Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the Selena S. Butler Park on 98 William H. Borders Dr. around 2:56 p.m.

Officers said they found a man, who was shot and unconscious. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene, according to authorities.

APD said homicide detectives are on their way to investigate the scene.