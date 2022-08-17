Man shot, killed outside home in southwest Atlanta

Police don't have anyone in custody.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead overnight.

It happened outside a home near Anchor Terrance and Sandtown Road around 1 a.m.

Witnesses told police they heard someone fire two shots after some kind of argument between two people.

However, police said that they don't have anyone in custody right now.

Officers add that the victim is believed to be between 25 and 35 years old.

They're asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.